South Africa: Opposition Parties Slam the ANC Government for Failing SA's Young People

16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

There's nothing to celebrate this Youth Day, opposition parties argue because young people have no future under the ANC government.

Twenty-eight years of democracy but young people remain marginalised, with the unemployment rate rising exponentially.

This was the sentiment raised by opposition parties celebrating Youth Day on Thursday.

The DA's message was centred on the job crisis faced by young people in the country. Party leader John Steenhuisen spent the day in Alexandra in the north of Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen delivered his message at the gravesite of youth activist Japie Vilankulu, who was part of the youth uprising against the oppressive Bantu education system, which was forced on black students during apartheid.

The 1976 protests started in Soweto and spread to other townships like Alexandra. Alexandra pupils orchestrated their own protest on 18 June 1976, which was abruptly stopped by police. Vilankulu was one of 34 people who was killed.

Steenhuisen said the freedom which South Africans gained because of the likes of Vilankulu has not translated into economic freedom, especially for young people.

"The irony is that Youth Day will be celebrated across the country today, and that many of these celebratory events will have been organised and hosted by...

