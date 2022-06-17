South Africa: Young People March to Union Buildings to Present Demands for a Better Future

At a Youth Day Parade on Thursday, more than 1,000 young people from a range of organisations marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in pursuit of systemic change. In a memorandum handed over to the Presidency, they demanded action on issues such as unemployment, unequal education and gender-based violence.

Youth Day dawned with clear skies and icy temperatures in Pretoria. Despite the early morning chill, a crowd of young people - ranging from school-age learners to students and young adults - began arriving at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium from 9am.

They were gathering in preparation for the Youth Day Parade for Justice and Change, an event organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's youth activism programme and its partners. Formally endorsed by 96 organisations, including SECTION27, the Zero Dropout Campaign and Corruption Watch, the event was an opportunity for young people from a range of backgrounds to demand action on issues such as unemployment, climate injustice, unequal education and gender-based violence.

When Maverick Citizen arrived at the stadium, the first of the parade's supporters had already begun handing out placards and chanting protest songs. By 11 am, their numbers had swelled to more than 1,000.

Delani Majola, the communications officer...