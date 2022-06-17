Nigeria: Ahmed Musa 'Poorest' of Nigeria's All Time Leading Goal Scorers

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has emerged as the 'poorest' performer among Nigeria's all time leading goal scorers.

The former Kano Pillars and Leicester City of England striker is placed ninth in the list of 10 top scorers with only 16 goals from the highest number of international matches played.

The fleet-footed attacking winger has managed to score 16 goals in a whopping 106 international appearances.

Musa made his international debut with the senior team in 2010 in an AFCON qualification match against Madagascar.

He scored his first goal in 2011 in a friendly match against Kenya.

Meanwhile, the scorer of Nigeria's first ever senior World Cup goal, the late Rashidi Yekini tops the list with 37 goals in 62 games and is followed by 'Mathematical' Segun Odegbami with 22 goals in 47 games.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni comes in third with 21 goals in 58 games, Ikechukwu Uche is fourth with 19 goals from 46 games, Obafemi Martins is fifth with18 goals from 42 games while late Sunday Oyarekhua is sixth with 17 goals from 34 matches.

Samson Siasia is tied with Oyarekhua on 17 goals but is ranked seventh because his goals came in 49 matches, 15 more than the former.

Odion Ighalo is tied with Musa on 16 points, but the former Man United man is ranked eighth because he played only 37 matches, 69 less than the Super Eagles captain.

Although Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is tenth with 15 goals, he has played only 23 matches, which means Musa has played 83 matches more than him.

Meanwhile, only two of the all time leading goal scorers, Musa and Osimhen are still active for the Super Eagles.

29 year-old Musa is in the twilight of his career so Osimhen who is only 22 years old is looking like the man who will break Yekini's record of 37 goals.