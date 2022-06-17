Nigeria: How We Assessed Okowa - PDP Screening Committee

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as his running mate.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee, says it found Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State fully qualified to be the running mate to the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Chairman of the Committee, Tom Ikimi, said this while briefing journalist Thursday in Abuja after Mr Okowa's presentation by the party.

Mr Ikimi, a former foreign affairs minister, said that the job of the committee was to screen the nominees for running mate to ensure that the party did not run into any problem.

"Okowa has served in many capacities in the public service of Delta State as well as local governments council of that state.

"He also served as an honourable commissioner at one time in that state and in fact, he served as the senator representing one of the senatorial districts of the state.

"The business of this committee was to ensure that he has the right qualifications because we are not interested in going to court after the election as people will be challenging those who are qualified or those not qualified.

"The committee found out that he is fully qualified. He is healthy, cool headed and willing to embrace all others who got tested over this position with him so that we have peace and stability in the party," Mr Ikimi said.

Members of the committee as constituted by the party included Akilu Indabawa, who served as Secretary, and Sunday Omobo as Administrative Secretary.

Other members of the committee were Idris Wada, Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello, Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Aisha Madawaki, Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus and Fidelis Tapgun, a former governor of Plateau State.

(NAN)