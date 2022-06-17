Kenya: Lusaka Urges Lawmakers in Next Senate to Prioritise Impeachment Law

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has called on lawmakers who will make up the 13th Parliament to prioritize the passage of the impeachment law which will assist in facilitating a more effective process.

In his final communication to Senators before the Senate adjourned indefinitely, Lusaka regretted that the Senate under his leadership could not finalize the Impeachment Procedure Bill.

The Speaker who is a frontrunner in the Bungoma Gubernatorial race stated that it is important for MPs to seal legal and governance loopholes, which had been highlighted during the impeachment process of the governors Granton Samboja, Anne Waiguru, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, Ferdinard Waititu, and Mike Sonko respectively.

Lusaka cited the passage of the third basis for revenue allocation among county government, as the hallmark of his term as the head of the Senate, stating that presiding over the debates in this process was not easy.

The Senate Speaker thanked the MPs for their cooperation and wished them well as they hit the campaign trail ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

The Senators will now join their National Assembly colleagues who have already adjourned indefinitely to allow members to retreat to their areas for campaigns.