Ethiopia: News - Suspects in Murder Investigation Launch Grenade Attack Inside Police Station in Dessie: Claim Five Lives Including Suspects, Police Officer

Addis Abeba — Five people were reportedly killed in Dessie city at Buanbua Weha Sub City Fourth Division police station, the city's communication affairs office said.

It said that four suspects in homicide cases and convicts, who had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, had stationed their base in a place called Tsid Gebeya from where they planned to launch attacks on the city. According to the statement, in a joint operation by South Wollo Police and Dessie City Administration, the attacks were averted and the suspects were captured around 4:00 PM local time. It went on to state that they were taken to the fourth police division at Buanbua Weha Sub City for investigation. The suspects were under investigation, when they were asked by the police to disarm, however, they did not comply, the statement read.

According to the statement, the suspects, instead of disarming, detonated the grenade in the investigation room which subsequently claimed five lives, including that of one of the suspects.

Commander Asamen Mulat, head of the police department in the city, reportedly said a policeman, a special forces member, and three suspects were killed in the attack while one of the suspects surrendered.

Addis Standard contacted the said police station for further details on how the suspects managed to carry a grenade into the station. "I cannot give you details on this matter at this point in time. We are still working on the investigation," the anonymous police source said.