Sudan: Armed Men Rape Nurse At Gunpoint and Attack Teachers in South Kordofan

South Kordofan — Three armed raped a nurse at gunpoint and assaulted teachers, after storming a clinic in the Abbasiya locality in South Kordofan last week.

Multiple witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga, that three other incidents of rape had occurred since December 2021, including one in the same district in Abbasiya last December, and another in Tab El Zarafa village this January.

Local witnesses attributed the renewed lawlessness to the lack of security infrastructure in preventing such incidents. Sources also noted that the spread of weapons in the area is of significant concern and has allowed violence in the region to go unabated.