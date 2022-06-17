Sudan: Armed Men Rape Nurse At Gunpoint and Attack Teachers in South Kordofan

16 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Kordofan — Three armed raped a nurse at gunpoint and assaulted teachers, after storming a clinic in the Abbasiya locality in South Kordofan last week.

Multiple witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga, that three other incidents of rape had occurred since December 2021, including one in the same district in Abbasiya last December, and another in Tab El Zarafa village this January.

Local witnesses attributed the renewed lawlessness to the lack of security infrastructure in preventing such incidents. Sources also noted that the spread of weapons in the area is of significant concern and has allowed violence in the region to go unabated.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X