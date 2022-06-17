Somalia: EU Delivers Advanced Military Equipment to Somalia

16 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ministry of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia and the Armed Forces Command has received advanced military equipment given by the European Union Mission in Somalia, the state media reported.

Commander of the Somali Infantry General Mohamed Tahliil Bihi said the military equipment is important for the force's operations, noting that the army's success is due in part to the use of advanced weapons.

Director-General of the Ministry of Defense Hassan Mohamed Said Samatar thanked the European Union for training and equipping the forces and instructed the force to use it as intended.

