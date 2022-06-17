Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Lower Shabelle Region

The Chief of the Somali National Army General Odowa Yusuf Rage held meetings with the local community in Barire town, Sonna reported.

The purpose of the commander's visit to Barire town was to assess the overall situation of the community and the forces operating in Barirre village in the Awdheegle district of the Lower Shabelle region and to encourage them in the fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists.

He urged the army to be vigilant against the enemy and urged them to intensify the fight saying that it is SNA's duty to defend the people and the government.

The commander also met with the local community in Barire, urging them to work with the armed forces in the fight against the enemy.