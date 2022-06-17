Malawi Win Cosana Netball Tri-Nations Tourney

16 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi National Netball Team won the Cosana Tri-Nations tourney after beating Namibia 49-38 in the last game on Thursday at Sports Complex in Blantyre.

Namibia, who earlier lost twice to the Queens, started on a high note by winning the first quarter 12-6.

They capitalised on a slow start and Malawi National Netball Team's committing a lot of turn overs and mistakes.

This forced coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua to substitute centre court player Takondwa Lwazi for Thandi Galeta.

The changes paid dividends as Malawi reorganised themselves to pile more pressure on Namibia and won the second 22-18.

In the third quarter, Malawi took up from where they left to dominate the quarter and won 38-26 inspired by goal shooter Jane Chimaliro and goal attacker Sindi Simtowe.

They wrapped up the match in style as Chawinga-Kalua substituted captain Caroline Mtukule Ngwira, Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda in a reshuffle towards the end of the match for Lauren Ngwira and Shira Dimba.

However, the coach said she was not impressed with the performance of the players as they committed a lot of turn overs and mistakes.

"We didn't play according to our plan. I am not happy because we didn't play well from the first whistle to the last," she said.

Namibia coach Sunette Burden said she was impressed with the performance of her charges as they matched the hosts.

"It was not a tough match. It was much better for us, considering that Malawi are ranked seventh in the world and third in Africa. We took the match quarter by quarter and ball by ball," she said.

Malawi also beat Zimbabwe three times while Zimbabwe finished second after beating Namibia twice who finished third after registering one win over Zimbabwe.

The format of the tournament, which started on Sunday to Thursday, was playing against each other three times.

