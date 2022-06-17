Malawian Netball Star Joins New Zealand Club

UK-based Malawian netball star Joyce Mvula has joined New Zealand Club, Central Pulse, barely two weeks after announcing that she is leaving Manchester Thunder.

According to Sky Sports, the Malawian will join the New Zealand champions alongside centre court player Fa'amu Loane, who played for Mystics.

Central Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie confirmed to Sky Sports, saying Mvula and Fa'amu would add depth to the squad.

"We are delighted with the mix of the talent we have secured for next season and the opportunity to further develop our style of play.

"Joyce and Fa'amu are experienced and established performers, who will add variety and options for us. They are exciting additions and we look forward to what they can bring."

Manchester Thunder coach Karen Greig said she was excited with Mvula's move to New Zealand after developing her to become an elite netballer.

"What an incredible six years I have had coaching Joyce. To see all the hard work she has put in, going from never having lifting weights in her life to the strong and powerful athlete she is today, Joyce was like a sponge and always wanted to learn.

"While I am disappointed that we are losing Joyce, I am so proud of her that she has the opportunity to show how amazing she is overseas. It was a real honour to have been part of her netball course and I wish her good luck in the world."

Meanwhile, Australia-based Malawian shooter Mwawi Kumwenda, who started her professional career in New Zealand, was excited with the move.

While UK-based Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda said: "I am proud of You Joyce Mvula wishing you all the best in your new life in New Zealand go And represent us Queen. 2023 @pulsenetball shooter."

Deputy Speaker of Malawi Parliament Madalitso Kazombo applauded Kumwenda for the way for Malawi netballers to clinch overseas deals.

"Mwawi Kumwenda you need to be applauded, you pioneered all this. You showed us that it's possible," he said.

A netball fan Eddie Naming'ona wrote on Facebook, saying: "So proud of these ladies making a living in a sport we never thought one could."

And Rogean Gondwe Muhariwa said: "Joyce Mvula a sister to my friend, Flora. You deserve the best. Go and stand for us Malawi's star.