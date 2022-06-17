Malawi: Sports Minister Chimwendo Banda Applauds Mukuru for Bailing Out Mighty Wanderers

Minister Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda has applauded Mukuru and called on private companies as well as the parastatal to start playing a positive role by supporting local sports disciplines as one way of helping in develop sports in the country.

Chimwendo Banda made the appeal at Mpira Stadium, in Blantyre during the official signing ceremony of the sponsorship partnership between Mukuru company and Mighty Wanderers Football team.

Speaking during the event Banda said it is very unfortunate to note that, majority of the sports clubs that plays in the country's elite league are facing serious financial hiccups to yet the country has a lot of companies which include private ad parastatals who are making big profits but they are failing to give back to Malawians like taking part in sports.

He further said that football and other sporting disciplines are helping in as far as creating job opportunities among Malawians which is a very recommendable work.

"As Government we are delighted of this partnership because the begging of building a strong national team starts from the club level. If clubs are failing to have sounding sponsorship it always affects the development of football in any country.

"It is the high time for the private sectors to come on board and start supporting football other sporting disciplines," said Banda.

The Minister also urged Wanderers family to make sure they put things in order by avoiding quarrels which he said it affects or contribute to the loss o sponsorship because company do not feel comfortable to associate with people who are fighting for fear of damaging their brand.

"Everybody should know his role, and trust to one another and make sure there is always peace because this is the only secret that can keep the partnership to take years," added Chimwendo.

In his remarks, Mukuru Company Country Manager, Charles Phiri disclosed that the company was motivated to sign the partnership with Wanderers as one way of giving back to Malawians after being in operation in Malawi since 2012.

Phiri said within the period, their institution has been growing and Malawian customers are now many and they though it wise to support football as it has a lot of fans which they believe will also add value to their company.

"As a company we are growing in Malawi and we want each and every person to know our products and services as well as hep Mighty Wanderers club to grow and be successful.

"We've signed a one year sponsorship as a start but this is just the begging because we have come to stay and will show our commitment inorder to assist the team but the contract is open to negotiations and renew,"said Phiri.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Nyamilandu Manda thanked Mukuru for coming into football saying it will help to bring morale to the team.

Nyamilandu further urged the team to be united and safeguard the sponsorship by being transparent and accountability since every sponsor requires success stories.

"There is a lot that the club needs to do like making sure that they are back to their winning ways, putting house with the aim promoting sponsors brand because it is not easy to secure partners in this period where countries are going through economic challenges globally," said Nyamilandu.

Wanderers Secretary of Board Humphrey Mvula expressed happy for sealing the deal at last after along time of waiting and suffering.

Mvula therefore, assured Mukuru Company that they will do all they can to make sure the company get the needed benefits and also promised to behave in order sustain the sponsorship.

"It has been difficult to convince Mukuru to partner with us it will be disappointing to let them go due to poor organisation because sponsors don't feel to associate with a house which is on fire.

"We've talked to our followers and the Executive as well to be united because we want other companies to come in and join Mukuru" explained Mvula.