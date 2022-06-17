Malawi: President Chakwera Appoints Sunduzwayo Madise Unima Deputy Vice-Chancellor

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed former University of Malawi (Unima) Dean of Faculty of Law Dr Sunduzwayo Madise as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university.

A statement, signed by Unima acting registrar Mary Wasiri, dated 16 June, 2022 said the appointment follows a rigorous search process.

Reads the statement in part: "The Council for University of Malawi is pleased to announce that the President of the Republic of Malawi and Chancellor of the university His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has approved the appointment of Dr Sunduzwayo Madise as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malawi with immediate effect.

The President appointed Professor Idruss Samson Sajidu as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

"The university wishes to express its happiness to have an individual in Dr Madise's calibre appointed to support the new chapter of the re-established University of Malawi."

Meanwhile, Madise's appointment has been welcomed by people from all walks of life, saying he has an impeccable track record.

"I can't keep quiet! I love it when people excel. Well done and congratulations Dr Sunduzwayo Madise

"The way this guy re-invented himself is one inspiration story I like," wrote Dr Hastings Chikoko on his Facebook Page.

Former Daily Times editor and a renowned columnist, Madalitso Musa, wrote on his Facebook Page saying, :"This is an extraordinary man. A genius Grade A. Very amiable, sociable, steadfast. You can add all honorifics and they will fall short of accuracy in description. Mfundisi, I celebrate your appointment with a somersault and a gulp of my favourite beverage. Congratulations Sunduzwayo Madise. I hope and hope earnestly that the regimental dictates of seniority will not freeze your free spirit.

"It is your brain we love and cherish. Your cloth is cut from the finest cloth. My fervent prayer is that you always walk in the great light."

Dr Madise holds a PhD in Law from the University of Warwick (in 2017), post graduate award in Teaching and Learning in higher education from the same university in 2015, Master of Law from (LLM) with distinction from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa (in 2011), Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science University of Malawi (in 1991 and 2009 respectively.

He has served in various portfolios, including boards and a number of professional organizations. He is the current serving Malawi National Council of Sports and Commissioner for Malawi Human Rights Commission. Dr Madise has been Dean of Faculty of Law, Dean of students, deputy head and head of Practical Legal Studies at Unima.

His brother Dingiswayo has just been appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal while his sister Professor Nyovase Madise is an accomplished academic as well.