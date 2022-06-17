Tanzania: Ecstasy As State Eyes to Capacitate Internal Audit Units

The Institute of Internal Audit (IIA) has commended the Government for its ambition to throw weight behind strengthening internal audit units during the implementation of proposed budget.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the IIA President CPA Zelia Njeza said the move was a big step in the internal audit industry.

"... First of all, we commend the Government for submitting for tendering the dossier geared to make significant changes to the field of internal auditors, which begins with the improvement of the Internal Auditor General (IAG) unit," said CPA Njeza.

Additionally, CPA Njeza who is also the Chairman of the IIA Board noted that the institution believes that the proposal sail through, the public should expect greater efficiency since the move will improve good governance as well eradicate embezzlement practices. "Citizens should expect increased efficiency in performance and good governance, especially in the use of funds for development projects that have been slightly challenged in the past," she added. He called on internal auditors to support the Government over major reforms in the sector.

Tabling the Government's proposals on revenue and expenditure estimates for the FY 2022/23 in the Parliament in Dodoma recently, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba noted that, the Government plans to strengthen internal audit units by building their professional capacity.

In his speech, Dr Mwigulu said the government intends to capacitate internal unit audit units by increasing number of staff in various fields such as ICT, engineering, valuers, chemists, lawyers and other professions to dispel the notion that only financial professional is important in the field of auditing.

Minister Nchemba informed the Parliament that the Government intends to amend the Public Finance Regulations to enable the Audit Committees to have three external members including the Chairman of the Audit Committee to increase the independence and efficiency of audit committees.

"... I also recommend the Chief Internal Auditor to have his Independent Vote as well as increase the number of internal auditors to enhance and improve efficiency in operations... ," he said.