Kenya: Hot Hitter Chepchumba Taking Her Time as Suitors Circle Her Head After Brilliant Tunisia Show

Nairobi — Opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba is a girl in demand. Suitors have been circling her head since her brilliant performance in Tunisia that guided KCB to their second continental title with a 3-1 victory over record champions Al Ahly.

Several clubs, from within the continent and outside have shown interest in acquiring her services, but the national team star is taking her time before making a decision.

"Yes there have been several clubs which have approached me both in Africa and from Europe. But I have not yet made a decision on my future. I am still taking my time because I want to make a decision that is best for me. Currently my focus is only on the national team and my club KCB," Chepchumba told Capital Sport.

Chepchumba was one of KCB's mega signings two seasons ago in what was an investment by the technical team to try and raise the team's standards both locally and internationally.

She has gradually grown to be a key figure for the team and her prowess was visible as she played a crucial role as KCB won their first Continental title in 16 years.

And now, she hopes to probably make another mega move to advance her career.

"If I am to move, I only want to pick a side that is way higher than KCB because that is the only way to grow. Maybe in Europe? But I am taking my time," added Chumba.

KCB are said to be keen on keeping her services and the club is prepared to increase her financial gains especially if they are to battle for her signature with a fellow African club.

Technical Director Paul Bitok had earlier said that he is ready to convince the sponsors to continue professionalizing the team for better results.

"When I came to KCB I proposed a plan to bring up to five professional players into the team and that is when we brought the likes of Chumba, Wisa (Edith) and Moim (Mercy). Now we have reaped the results and we now need to take another step by adding more professionals and ensuring those we already have feel comfortable here," the coach said.

KCB meanwhile are looking to translate their continental form locally and hope to battle for the league title when the play-offs start.