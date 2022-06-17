Rwanda: Afrobasket U-18 Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Uganda in Third Game

Yves Murenzi, the head coach of the Rwanda U-18 boys' basketball team, has urged his players to be 'very cautious' ahead of their second meeting with Uganda's Junior Silverbacks on Thursday.

The game gets underway at 7pm Kigali time, at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo.

Rwanda beat Uganda 59-38 in Monday's opener of the 2022 FIBA U-18 Afrobasket Zone V Qualifiers. Rwanda has picked up two victories from as many games, having also seen off Tanzania 73-57 on Wednesday.

"The way we beat them, that's the same way they can beat us. We need to come with more focus and much energy because Ugandans can fight, we need to be ready and not rush on offense," Yves told Times Sport in a telephone interview.

Murenzi's side will be welcoming back Dick Rutatika Sano who missed the Tanzania encounter with a minor injury.

"He (Rutatika) was hurt in practice, and the doctors advised us to rest him for the Tanzania game so that he can play against Uganda," Murenzi added.

Hubert Sage Kwizera scored 20 points, Ghislain Nubaha had 12 while Brillant Brave Izere Rutsindura contributed a double-double of 13 points and 18 rebounds against Tanzania.

"The tournament has not been easy for us as it may seem, every team is tough and ready to compete," Murenzi further explained.

"Tanzania were very aggressive and defensive, and it was not easy for us to score but I appreciate our players for listening to the instructions we gave them and we have got this win."

Rwanda will once again be a hard nut to crack for Uganda because of their big size. Lackluster Junior Silverbacks turned the ball 38 times and shot 16% from the field in the two sides' first meeting on Monday.

Thursday

Girls Tanzania Vs Rwanda - 4pm

Boys Rwanda Vs Uganda - 7pm

Wednesday results

Girls Uganda 64-36 Tanzania

Boys Rwanda 73-57 Tanzania