Namibia: Labour Report for Young Women Launched

THE United States government and Namibia's Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service launched a labour market assessment report in Windhoek on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy, the assessment identifies seven economic growth sectors in the districts where Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe (Dreams) is implemented, including wholesale and retail trade, artisanal, information technology and hospitality sectors.

"The labour market assessment report is critical to charting an economic pathway for young women," the statement read.

The report also points out specific occupations within each sector as potential employment and self-employment avenues for young women.

The United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) country representative, McDonald Homer, said economic disparity related to gender inequality is an ongoing and complex driver of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

"Implementing robust and evidence-based economic strengthening interventions is a priority for Dreams in order to strengthen young women's self-efficacy and decision-making power in relationships and to reduce their reliance on transactional sex," Homer said.

Deputy minister of sport, youth and national service Emma Kantema-Gaomas said the report would inform response measures and strategies outlined in the National Youth Policy pillars such as youth education and skills development, youth health and well-being, youth empowerment and economic development.

"The report is timely, as we are crafting our strategic plan. We must look at generalising the findings of the report," Kantema-Gaomas said.

Dreams is funded by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief through Usaid to help keep young women HIV-free and empower them socially and economically.