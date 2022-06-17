West Africa: Govt Agrees to Implement ECOWAS Court Decisions On Impunity

The government of The Gambia has agreed to implement decisions of the ECOWAS Court of Justice on ending impunity for the crimes perpetrated against Journalists, as recommended by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission.

This recommendation of the TRRC was reached by the Commission following revelations of gross crimes perpetrated against journalists during the APRC government, headed then by former President Jammeh.

In its recommendations, TRRC urged government to "continue making progress in implementing ECOWAS Court of Justice decisions on ending impunity for crimes against journalists, in particular by ensuring persons responsible for the 2004 murder of Deyda Hydara, the 2006 enforced disappearance of Ebrima Manneh and 2006 torture in custody of Musa Saidykhan are brought to justice."

The truth commission further advised the Barrow-led government to "implement the decision of the ECOWAS court decision of 2018, which called for the repeal of harsh media laws including sedition, insult, false news and criminal defamation."

Attacks on journalists had happened before July 1994, when Jammeh and his colleagues unconstitutionally seized power from late former President Sir Dawda Jawara.

However, attacks on Gambian journalists started making waves and came to the limelight from 1994, when the AFPRC junta assumed power.

Nevertheless, even though it has decreased with the coming of President Barrow's administration, attacks on journalists still happen.

On June 21st, 2020, officers of the Anti-crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force arrested and detained Ebou N. Keita, an editor and camera operator with the privately owned Gambia Talents TV, for photographing police arresting people protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Keita was detained for hours and later released without being charged, according to reports

Prison police officers were also reported to have attacked and harassed Gambian journalists.

Again, on the 26th of January 2020, two private radio stations, King FM and Home Digital FM, were shutdown and 4 managers and reporters detained for four days or two nights incommunicado.

They are Pa Modou Bojang of Home Digital FM and Gibbi Jallow, Ebrima Jallow and Madiou Jallow of King FM.

They were reportedly accused by authorities of inciting violence, after they covered political demonstration.

In a nutshell, security forces often remain brutal in their dealings with the press, even though no reporter has been jailed since President Barrow came to power.

Therefore, rights activists, individual journalists and media groups such as the Gambia Press Union have long been calling for the repeal of draconian media laws and the implementation of international instruments and decisions of bodies such as the ECOWAS Court of Justice, as it will guarantee journalists that their lives, family members and properties are safe and secure.

Finally, the government has agreed and promises to repeal and amend harsh laws and to also abide by decisions of the sub-regional legal body, ECOWAS Court of Justice.