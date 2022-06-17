Gambia: Gambinos FC, GIA Lead WCR 3rd Division League

16 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambinos FC and The Gambia International Airlines FC (GIA) are leading their respective groups of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League campaign.

Gambinos FC is currently topping Group A of the on-going West Coast Regional Third Division League with 19 points in nine league matches with two more games to go.

The Gambinos boys will affray to win their remaining two league outings to snatch qualification to the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League final.

The Gambia International Airlines FC (GIA) is currently leading Group B of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League with 19 points after nine league outings with two more matches to go.

The Airline boys will fight to win their remaining two league matches to secure qualification to the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League final.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X