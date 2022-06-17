Gambia: Gambinos FC, GIA Lead WCR 3rd Division League

Gambinos FC and The Gambia International Airlines FC (GIA) are leading their respective groups of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League campaign.

Gambinos FC is currently topping Group A of the on-going West Coast Regional Third Division League with 19 points in nine league matches with two more games to go.

The Gambinos boys will affray to win their remaining two league outings to snatch qualification to the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League final.

The Gambia International Airlines FC (GIA) is currently leading Group B of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League with 19 points after nine league outings with two more matches to go.

The Airline boys will fight to win their remaining two league matches to secure qualification to the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League final.