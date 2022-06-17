Egypt Gives Govt it Equipment Worth U.S.$150k

The Egyptian government through its Embassy in Banjul has donated the IT equipment to the government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of their contribution ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) summit. The items worth US$150,000, according to officials.

The presentation of the items was held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Banjul on Wednesday.

The items are: 12 ordinateur, HP 290 G4 MT C13/4GB/TB+ ECRAN 19,5 pouces windows, 12 Adaptateur 2 prises+T, Imprimante HP deskJET color A10 4120 6ppm and Cable USB A/B Laser 1.5M among others.

Noha A. Khedr, the Egyptian ambassador to The Gambia, said the aim of the Egyptian government is to see the success of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, adding they would do everything possible to help The Gambia achieve her goal of hosting the summit.

She said her government would continue to support The Gambia government in its development agenda for the well-being of Gambians.

Yankuba Dibba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the OIC The Gambia Secretariat, thanked the Egyptian ambassador for the gesture, while assuring her that they would put the items to good use.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, said The Gambia and Egypt have a good relationship and that Egypt has been very helpful to The Gambia government. According to him, this gesture would help the government in its plan to host the OIC Summit in the country.