Gambia: CHAN Team to Amuse Senior Team in Friendly Today

16 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia CHAN team will today, Thursday, 16th June 2022 entertain The Gambia Senior national team in a friendly match at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8.30 a.m.

The home based-Scorpions will use their warm up clash against The Gambia senior national team to prepare themselves ready for their 2023 CHAN qualifiers against Guinea Bissau next month.

The Gambia CHAN team is currently training at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum ahead of their CHAN qualifiers against the Guineans.

The Gambia senior national team is brawling to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions clutched 3 points in their two opening qualifier matches after winning one match and losing one.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will use their friendly game against The Gambia CHAN team to improve on their weakness ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Mali in September 2022.

