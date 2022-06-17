Somalia: Deni Chairs Weekly Puntland Cabinet Meeting

16 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Puntland State of Somalia, Said Abdullahi Deni, has on Thursday chaired a weekly meeting of his Cabinet in Garowe city.

The meeting discussed security, the implementation of the Puntland Development Forum (PDF), and the impact of the Drought on people and animals.

Deni returned to Puntland after losing the May 15 presidential election to Hassan Sheikh, who became the winner of a hotly contested race for the top seat.

Puntland was part of the states that fought against Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, the 9th president of Somalia during his term in office.

