Somalia Slaps Two ISIS Couple With Long Jail Terms

Somali Military court sentenced two ISIS members to 15 years of imprisonment on Thursday, according to the state media.

Dayib Moalim Mohamed Hassan and Halima Abdi Mursal Ibrahim were sentenced to 15 years in prison each after a military court found them guilty of belonging to ISIS.

The two militants were married under the names of Mustaf and Hawa based on the orders of their superiors and they were in charge of making and storing the bombs.

The two suspects were arrested by security forces in March this year and were brought to court today.