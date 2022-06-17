Tanzania: Samia's Investment Drive Wins Accolade

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's trips abroad have received accolades from local analysts who describe the visits as a crucial catalyst for economic diplomacy.

They are optimistic that the President's working tours overseas significantly promote investment and trade opportunities as well as tourism attractions available in Tanzania.

The Head of State returned back to Tanzania on Tuesday after a three-day official visit which started on Sunday to the Sultanate of Oman at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Since assuming the highest office of the land in March, last year, President Samia has made several trips abroad which are aimed at attracting investments and trade in various sectors of the economy.

Ms Samia has since then visited the United States, Scotland, France as well as Belgium, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ghana in addition to Kenya, Uganda and Burundi.

"As Tanzania's diplomat number one, President Samia is playing a crucial role in wielding her authority in attracting investments in various sectors of the economy," former Deputy Rector of the Centre for Foreign Relations and economic diplomacy expert, Prof Wetengere Kitojo, remarked. In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' on Wednesday, Prof Wetengere pointed to the fact that the visits by President Samia have resulted in the signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between governments and the private sector.

"It is now upon us (Tanzanians) to ensure that the signed MoUs are implemented for the benefit of the majority of the people.

President Samia's subordinates should ensure that the agreements become a reality," the expert emphasized.

Prof Wetengere further challenged her assistants who are charged with drafting and signing the documents to be patriotic and ensure the interests of all Tanzanians are put into consideration.

The sentiments were echoed by an economist and former Executive Director of Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), Dr Bohela Lunogelo, who was of the view that the foreign trips by President Samia have been overdue.

"President Samia is doing a great job by literally 'going for low lying fruits' through economic diplomacy.

These initiatives have come at the right time," Dr Lunogelo observed during a telephone interview.

The economist cited the recent trip by President Samia to Oman as a right move given historical and blood ties between the two countries which date back to the 19th century.

"Apart from historical and blood ties, Tanzania and Oman enjoy trade relations which have existed for many years," Dr Lunogelo stated.

For his part, the President of Tanzania Association of Accountants (TAA), Mr Godvictor Lyimo, described the trips by the Tanzanian leader as an achievement by the sixth phase government since there is no country which can operate in isolation.

"The president is doing well in economic diplomacy by visiting other countries since there is no country in the world which can exist on its own like an island.

The visits are important in promoting trade and investment opportunities in Tanzania. "Through the visits, Tanzania continues to position itself as a preferred destination for investment, trade and tourism globally," he remarked.

Mr Lyimo cited the recent launch of the Tanzania Royal Tour documentary as among achievements which have enabled Tanzania to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic, which dealt a blow to the tourism industry in Tanzania and globally."I am very sure that Tanzania will continue to register more benefits in the future as a result of President Samia's foreign trips," he observed.

During her recent visit to Muscat, Tanzania and Oman reaffirmed firm and sincere desire to strengthen bilateral relations and push them to broader horizons.

A joint statement issued after the visit said the two parties reiterated their mutual firm and sincere desire to strengthen bilateral relations and encourage them to broaden horizons in all fields and levels in a way that serves the mutual benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

During the talks, issues regarding bilateral relations and ways to develop them were discussed, especially those related to economic cooperation in its various fields.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the role played by the Oman Investment

Authority (OIA) through the existing projects in Tanzania, as well as the role of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism through the restoration of historical and archaeological sites in Zanzibar.

According to the statement, the two parties stressed the positive and fruitful role played by the private sector in the two countries, expressing hope that the activities will lead to an increase in the volume of investments and trade and economic exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and Tanzania.

The two countries also signed various MoUs in fields such as energy, higher education, tourism, natural resources, industry and trade in addition to promotion of investment, food investments, airport management, oil services, national museums, live animals and meat.