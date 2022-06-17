Tanzania: Geita Gold FC Visits Ggml-Funded Projects in Geita Town Council

GEITA Gold Football Club, a team funded by Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML), on 9 June 2022 visited company - funded community projects within Geita Town Council.

Speaking during the team's visit, GGML's Senior Partnerships Manager, Manace Ndoroma said that in addition to providing sponsorship of 500 million Tanzanian shillings to the team, they have decided to invite the team to see the Company's investments in the Geita community.

"We are very delighted to be the main sponsors of Geita Gold Football Club because their efforts to rise to the top echelons of the premier league have awakened sporting momentum within our Geita region. This team has become a solid ambassador for the Company, Town of Geita as well as our region as a whole," said Mr. Ndoroma.

Geita Gold Football Club Chief Executive Officer, Simon Shija commended GGML for continuing to benefit the Geita community through various development projects.

"Many people praise our team for doing well in the league standing, but the secret behind our success lies in the support of various stakeholders including GGML whom, in addition to being the main sponsor, are building a modern football stadium in Geita.

"It's our hope that even when we are playing against tough opponents like Simba, Yanga here in Geita, our fans inside and outside Geita will be happy and cheer us on due to GGML's investment in this city (Geita). We also urge other sponsors to continue to support us, as our team aspires to continue to do even better next season," said Mr Shija.

Representing the Executive Director of Geita Town Council, Mr. Lee Joshua commended GGML for continuing to invest in the Geita community, a step that facilitates the implementation of many productive development projects in the community.

"Geita Town Council has been the beneficiary of major investments in community projects. Amongst the solid investments within the Council are the Gold and Katundu markets, tarmac roads as well as the special economic zone (EPZA): all projects that our Geita Gold Football Club has visited today.

"Also, we are happy to visit these projects alongside our football team which has contributed a great deal to advertising the region including its tourist attractions," said Lee Joshua.

During the visit, the Geita Gold Football Club also had the opportunity to have lunch together with the orphans at the Moyo wa Huruma Orphanage Center funded by GGML through its Kili Challenge project.

GGM has been a champion for community investment since its inception in 2000 where its main priorities have been in education, health, water, infrastructure, income-generating projects and many other development projects to ensure the host community enjoys a better quality of life.

Earlier this year, GGM emerged the overall winner in the best performing companies in the mining industry in Tanzania for the year 2020/2021 after clinching awards in the areas of corporate social responsibility, environment, safety, corporate tax (tax) and local content.