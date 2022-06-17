Kenya: China Vows to Work With Kenya to Defend Interests of Developing Countries

China is ready to work with Kenya to practice multilateralism and safeguard common interests of developing countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

In a phone conversation with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, Wang said some countries are practicing unilateralism and hegemony in the name of multilateralism and democracy, and undermining existing mechanisms and the international order.

Describing Kenya as a major African country with significant influence, he said it has always played a constructive role in the international arena. China stands ready to make joint efforts with Kenya to uphold the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

Omamo said Kenya believes that the international community should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, especially in helping developing countries overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and promote economic recovery.

Wang noted that Kenya is China's comprehensive strategic and cooperative partner, adding that bilateral relations have entered the best period in history.

China appreciates Kenya's strong support on issues concerning China's core interests and is ready to work with Kenya to speed up the implementation of the outcomes of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he said.

Wang called on Kenya to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in the African country.

At the eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC held in November last year, China pledged to provide an additional one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, carry out 10 projects on poverty alleviation and agriculture for Africa, and conduct more cooperation programs with Africa in various areas.

Wang also said the Chinese side looks forward to Kenya's participation in the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China.

Unloading China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at an airport in Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2021. /Xinhua