Kenya: Equity Named Kenya's Overall Best Bank After Bagging 15 Awards

Nairobi — Equity Bank has been feted as the Best Bank in Kenya in the 2022 Think Business Banking Awards for the 11th consecutive year, reinforcing the Bank's position as a market leader in the financial sector.

Besides being crowned Overall Best Bank in Kenya, the Bank bagged 21 other accolades for its exemplary performance in the banking sector having been recognized for its innovations in the banking, telco, fintech, and social impact sectors and for contributing to the prudence and stability of the banking sector by accelerating digital transformation.

Equity took the top position in 15 award categories including Overall Best Bank, Best Tier 1 Bank, Best Retail Bank, Best Bank in SME banking, trade Finance, Mobile Banking, and Sustainable CSR among others.

In the individual awards category, Dr. James Mwangi who is the Group Managing Director and CEO at Equity received the Top CEO of the Year award, celebrating his stewardship of East and Central Africa's largest Bank and for his contributions to the success of Equity and that of the region's banking sector.

Additionally, the Young Africa Works Program, which is implemented in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, was awarded the Special Judges Award for Product Innovation for its contribution in offering financial literacy training and affordable credit facilities for youth and women in business.

Godfrey Kamau, Equity Bank Kenya Director of Operations who spoke on behalf of Equity Bank Kenya's Managing Director Gerald Warui said, "Equity Bank is truly humbled and in equal measure delighted to be Kenya's Best Bank. We are excited that our customers continue to entrust us with the great responsibility to serve them. We commit to continue partnering with Kenyans through the shared prosperity model while enhancing their customer experience through technology and mobile tools that serve their financial and lifestyle needs. Today's win validates our belief that by combining the twin socio-economic engines in Equity Group, we are able to create sustainable impact that catalyses the growth of our country and region."

Equity also took the first runners up and second runners up positions in 7 awards categories including the Most Customer-Centric Bank, Best Bank in Asset Finance, Best Bank in Mortgage Finance, Best Bank in Internet Banking and Best Bank in Product Innovation for the Pay with Equity solution.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Dan Awendo the Chief Judge said, "Equity has positioned itself as a Bank of the future by accelerating digital transformation to enhance its customer value proposition. By show casing the best performers in the industry, we aim to present the banking public with an opportunity to make informed banking decisions. We thank the banking industry players for participating in the 2022 awards."