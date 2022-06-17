Kenya: PrideInn Group Acquires Plaza Hotel as It Seeks to Tap Conference Tourism

Nairobi — PrideInn Group has acquired a plaza hotel along Mombasa road as it seeks to tap conference tourism while increasing its footprint across the country.

Dubbed PrideInn Plaza, the facility has 64 rooms and suites and nine conference halls.

Hasnain Noorani, the Group's Founder and Managing Director, said the launch of the establishment would fill the persistent gap in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) in Machakos and Nairobi counties.

"With the ongoing recovery of the Kenyan economy, local and international companies have revived conferences. That is where we come in. PrideInn Plaza is strategically located to host conferences from any part of the country," Noorani said.

He noted that they plan to expand the room capacity to 200 in the next 12 months to be able to serve more guests.

Noorani also called for the marketing of Kenya as a top MICE destination in order to benefit from a share of the Sh71.5 trillion ($621.4 billion) global market.

PrideInn takes over the hotel from Azure Hospitality Group under the ongoing management contract that was initiated in 2020.

Under the deal, PrideInn will manage the hotels for Azure Hospitality Group, with the latter guaranteed a monthly income.

"Under the proposal, PrideInn comes in as a management company to operate the hotel on Azure's behalf . It's very similar to a lease model except that the monthly lease amounts vary based on the percentage of total top-line revenue generated by the hotel determined using the Global hotel software," he said.

The management takeover of PrideInn Plaza comes a month after the group acquired PrideInn Mara Camp from Azure Hospitality Group.

Noorani said the decision to take up the new hotels comes even as the tourism sector shows continued improvement in performance following the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PrideInn Plaza becomes the eighth hospitality establishment under the PrideInn badge.

Others are the group's flagship PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa in Shanzu, Mombasa, PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort also in Shanzu, Mombasa, PrideInn Mombasa City, PrideInn Nyali, PrideInn Diani, PrideInn Azure in Nairobi and the newly opened PrideInn Mara Camp in Narok County.