Malawi: Chakwera's Mozambique Visit Starts Bearing Fruits As Rail Transport On Nacala Corridor Resumes

The recent visit of Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to neighbouring Mozambique has started bearing fruits as evidenced by the landing of 500, 000 litres of petroleum in Malawi through the Mozambican port of Nacala.

Apparently, Chakwera has been fighting for the resumption of the railway lines linking Malawi to both Nacala and Beira rehabilitated and the Nacala port back into business of bringing cargo into Malawi at a cheaper cost.

Announcing this news Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) General Manager, Martin Msimuko, said the country can now breath a sigh of relief that the rail transport has resumed after a break following the damage of the rail infrastructure.

"The resumption of rail transport is great news to this country as it will facilitate the transportation of goods especially fuel into the country. Certainly, this development will translate into the reduction of transportation costs," said Msimuko.

Malawi has been braving high transportation cost on fuel as it has been transported through Tanzania by road, which is costly as compared to rail haulage.

The resumption of the rail transportation comes barely months after President Chakwera had a successful visit to Mozambique where among other things the two countries discussed how they two countries could strengthen trade exchanges.

Chakwera also visited the Nacara port to appreciate its operations and ensure that the port is effective in handling Malawi's cargo.