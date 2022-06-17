Mozambique: Covid-19 - Over 150 New Cases in 24 Hours

The Mozambican health authorities on 14 June reported 151 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, the largest number of new cases in a single 24 hour period since 27 January, when 301 cases were reported.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 88 were women and 63 men, 30 were children under the age of 15, and the oldest of those infected was 80 years old.

As has been the norm throughout June, the vast majority of the cases - 90.7 per cent - were from the four southern provinces (55 from Maputo province, 46 from Maputo city, 20 from Gaza and 15 from Inhambane). The seven provinces north of the Save River (the conventional boundary between southern and central Mozambique) only contributed 15 cases - 11 from Cabo Delgado, two from Zambezia, one from Nampula and one from Sofala.

The Ministry release reported two deaths from Covid-19: an 80 year old man in Maputo and a 45 year old woman in Gaza. This brought the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,208.