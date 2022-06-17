Mozambique: Minister Urges Tougher Action Against Terrorism

The Minister of the Interior, Arsenia Massingue, has encouraged the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces, and their allies from Rwanda and SADC (Southern African Development Community) to continue intensifying actions against the terrorism that has been plaguing parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

The minister was speaking on 10 June during a meeting with the command of the SADC Military Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

"We visited SAMIM, we interacted, we were given a very thorough report, and we found the reality of a force motivated to work, a force committed to work, a force concerned with restoring peace in our country and this is what we will convey to the public. We encourage them to continue working", she said.

The visit of the minister to Cabo Delgado also assessed the level of compliance with the Government's Five-Year Plan, and the Economic and Social Plan for 2022.

Massingue's visit coincided with a switch in the geographical focus for terrorist raids. This month, for the first time, the jihadists attacked villages in Ancuabe district, bringing them close to the provincial capital, Pemba. On 11 June the terrorists murdered and beheaded at least four people in the Ancuabe village of Ntutupue, about 50 kilometres west of Pemba.

In response, according to a report in the newssheet "Mediafax", Mozambican forces and their foreign allies stepped up patrols around the entrances to Pemba and the periphery of the city.

There are also reports of terrorist attacks south of Pemba, in Chiure district. One of these attacks, against the village of Retene, was claimed by the self-styled "Islamic State", which boasted it had killed "two Christians and burnt down 70 houses and their churches". This attack has yet to be confirmed by Mozambican sources.

It is thought that the terrorist groups in Ancuabe have moved from districts in the north of the province, where they had come under heavy pressure from the Mozambican forces and their allies. Fighting was continuing in Macomia district on 11 June and ten terrorists were killed in clashes near the Chai administrative post. On 8 June, Rwandan forces were reported to have killed 13 terrorists in Namaluco, an abandoned village in Quissanga district.