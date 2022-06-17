Mozambique: Ban On Meat Imports From Zimbabwe

The Mozambican government has prohibited the import of animals and animal products and by-products from Zimbabwe due to the resurgence of cases of foot-and-mouth disease in that country.

The measure comes after the Zimbabwean Tax Authority notified the Mozambican authorities on 27 May about the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Mashonaland Central province which borders Mozambique.

The Mozambican government has also decided to ban the import of wild ungulates and fodder for cattle, goats, pigs, and sheep.

In the districts bordering Zimbabwe, it will be compulsory to perform a visual inspection, examination of the mouth cavity and hooves of all cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs on a monthly basis.

Foot and mouth disease is classified as one of the most dangerous livestock diseases in the world because of its rapid transmission and spread.