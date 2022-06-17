Sudan: UN Rights Body Should Maintain Scrutiny On Sudan

press release

Enhanced Interactive Dialogue, HRC 50

The rights situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clampdowns against protesters and an increasing number of attacks on civilians in Darfur.

Ongoing international scrutiny is key, and time of the essence.

The military recently lifted the state of emergency and released of dozens of detained protesters, but it has not ended the repression. Dozens of protesters remain in prison and mass arrests continue.

Since the coup, security forces have killed a hundred people, including at least 15 children, most recently two on May 28 and the one on June 5. Yet, Sudan's leaders continue to deny the use of lethal force.

In Darfur civilians face large-scale attacks, particularly in west Darfur. An April attack in Kerenik town, killed at least 165 people, displaced 98,000 people, and destroyed significant civilian infrastructure.

Government forces have repeatedly sat idle and failed to protect civilians. Rapid Support Forces, with a long history of abuse in Darfur, have repeatedly sided with Arab militia in attacks on civilians.

As noted in the High Commissioner's report, hospitals and medical staff have been targeted, both during the security forces clampdown against protesters and attacks in Darfur.

Impunity for abuses remains the norm. It is critical that monitoring by the High Commissioner and the designated Expert on obstacles to domestic accountability continues to be brought to the attention of the international community.

The sacrifices and struggles of Sudanese people against military abuses deserve the solidarity of this Council. We therefore call on the Council to ensure public reporting by the designated Expert and the High Commissioner continues beyond this current session.