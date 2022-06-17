Rwanda: CAF Competitions for 2022/23 Season to Start August 12

The 2022/2023 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will begin on Friday, August 12, the African football ruling body (CAF) has announced.

The group stages for both competitions will start in September and end before November 18 for clubs to free players who will represent their countries at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The knockouts will not start until February 2023 after the African Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament to be held in Algeria.

Rwandan clubs who will be participating in the two competitions, will be hoping to go all out and at least make it to the group stages.

Should APR beat Police in the final match round of the domestic topflight league on Thursday, the army side will retain the title for a third successive season and automatically win the rights to represent the country in Champions League.

SC Kiyovu, however, are also challenging for the league title and a spot into the Champions League. Francis Haringingo's men will be looking to see off Marines, and hope that Police will upset APR.

Ahead of the highly anticipated title-deciding matches, APR top the table with 63 points, one ahead of second-placed SC Kiyovu.

APR are also in the Peace Cup final where they will face AS Kigali, with the winner set to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last season, APR were ousted 2-1 on aggregate by eventual Confederation Cup winners RS Berkane after they dropped from the Champions League.