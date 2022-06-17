Rwanda: CHOGM - Reserved Roads Are Not Going to Be Closed All Day - Police

Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) has clarified that the roads reserved for the transportation of the delegates attending the CommonWealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali will not be closed all day long.

"What people need to know, on a very important note, is that the roads that are going to be used by the delegates are not going to be closed for 24 hours," he said while speaking during a Twitter space where RNP, the City of Kigali and the Traffic Police, discussed a number of topics related to travel during the CHOGM period.

Rwanda will host over 5000 delegates from the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth for the CHOGM summit, which is scheduled for June 20-25.

The meeting will also host over 30 heads-of-state who have confirmed their attendance, high-level government officials, business people and academicians among others.

From Thursday, June 16, some roads in Kigali will be closed to allow smooth transportation of the attending delegates.

RNP has started to publish daily traffic advisories to guide road users on roads that will be used by the CHOGM delegates in Kigali, and the alternative routes.

"People are requested to follow the advisories that we are issuing on a daily basis. We have also put in place a system where we will receive questions from people and respond to them on a 24-hour basis, Kabera said.

The traffic advisories from RNP will be issued a day before, so that the public will be able to plan their journeys ahead. "We urge road users to bear with the changes and to respect traffic rules and regulations. Police officers will be on the road to direct motorists," Kabera said in a statement.

This Thursday, June 16, the road axis; Marriott Hotel - Ubumwe Grande Hotel - Muhima - Kinamba - Kigali Genocide Memorial will be used by delegates. The alternative route to be used from Gisozi is: ULK - Beritwari - Gaposho - Gakinjiro - Kinamba - Kacyiru or Utexirwa. Those from the City Centre can use Onatracom - Gereza - Muhima - Nyabugogo - Poid Lourd - Kanogo- Rwandex. For further clarification, RNP put in place a toll free line 9003, and 0788311155, for people to call. The public can follow the daily traffic advisory on the RNP Twitter, Website and on various radios and television channels.

Kabera also highlighted that all the social-economic activities and services will continue in the city amidst the CHOGM summit.

"All activities will continue in Kigali. The transportation of people and commodities, travel from Kigali to upcountry areas, going to bus parks, visiting markets and going for various services and so on will continue," he said.

He also called upon the public to bear with the changes and make efforts to comply with the regulations.

"It is in our tradition as Rwandans give decent reception to our guests; let us maintain that spirit in this CHOGM period like it was in other international meetings and events hosted by Rwanda before," he said.