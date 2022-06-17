Nigeria: Enugu Catholic Church Disowns Mbaka Over Attack On Peter Obi

The Catholic church in Enugu has disowned Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the fiery director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Enugu, over his verbal attack on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party for 2023 elections.

Mbaka has been trending in the social media over his comments that Peter Obi is stingy that he would not win the election. He said many abusive things about Peter which drew public anger on him in the social media.

Mbaka also claimed that he with others he mentioned, helped to restore Obi to power when he was impeached and expressed anger that the former governor did not reward him.

He said that the apology he earlier tendered to Peter Obi was not out of his volition but under duress from his Bishop.

Reacting to this the Catholic Diocese of Enugu disassociated itself from Mbaka's utterances.

A statement signed by the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Most Rev Ernest Anezichukwu Obodo, the Chancellor/ Secretary, Rev Fr Wlifred Chidi Agubuchie and Vicar General, Very Rev Fr, Geoffrey Aguigwo and send to pressmen in Enugu said the action of Mbaka was contrary to canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

"The attention of the Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus V.C Onaga, and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been drawn to the inflammatory political utterances by Rev. Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 during his Wednesday Adoration Programme.

"Fr. Mbaka during his preaching attacked the good reputation of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, describing him as "a stingy man'" and as "a joker", contrary to canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person

"He also made fun of the Labour Party and vowed that Mr. Obi could not be the president of Nigeria. This is a clear violation of the provisions of canon 287 (2) which forbids priests from engaging in partisan politics.

"The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka. We notify the general public that Fr. Mbaka's views on the matter are entirely personal to him and do not represent the position of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu."