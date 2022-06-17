Ghana: Ga West MCE Declares War On Structures On Waterways

The Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Clemence Wilkinson, has toured communities in the municipality to assess the development challenges facing them.

The visit was also to assess illegal structures constructed on waterways and seek ways to come out with measures to prevent flooding.

This was in response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive to all Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to remove all structures from waterways to prevent flooding.

The MCE who was accompanied by officials from the Assembly including engineers, physical planning department and assembly members toured areas such as Katapor, Mayera, Manchie, KojoAshong and Medie, among others, to also inspect ongoing school projects in the municipal.

Mr Wilkinson in an interview with journalists stressed the need to demolish those structures from the waterways to ensure free flow of water.

He said from next week the assembly would demolish allillegal structures around water logged areas to pave way for the flow of water.

"For now we are going round to caution people to stop building at those sites," he added

He said "We have noticed that some structures have also blocked gutters and all this won't be tolerated by next week."

He said offenders would be arrested for such activities.

When asked why they allow people to construct such structure before they demolish them, he said they were not many enough to see everything.

He urged developers to get permit before they start building to know whether the place is suitable.

Touching on school structures in the municipal, Mr Wilkinson assured of the government's commitment to complete projects to help enhance teaching and learning.

On sanitation, he advised the residents to adopt measures to protect the environment.