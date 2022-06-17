Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Receives Credentials of 4 Envoys

Four new envoys accredited by their respective countries to serve in Ghana presented their credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

They are Ms Virginia Evelyn Palmer, new Ambassador from the United States of America to Ghana, KhameesBarkahAbraheem Hassam, the Ambassador of Libya to Ghana, Farhat Ayesha, Pakistan High Commissioner to Ghana, and SayidAbeloko, the Gabonese Ambassador to Ghana.

Before presenting their credentials at separate meetings with the President, a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Ghana Armed Forces was rendered for each envoy at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

At the meetings, the President and his guests raised glasses and toasted to the bond of friendship and solidarity between Ghana and their respective countries.

Issues discussed bordered on national, regional, and global peace, security, and development.

Each envoy expressed the commitment to work with the Ghanaian government to take the relations between Ghana and their respective countries to new heights.

They pledged to explore new opportunities of collaborations and partnerships with Ghana to deepen the relations.

The envoys commended President Akufo-Addo for his strong leadership, making Ghana the envy of many countries in the world, and as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.

They also praised the Ghanaian government for the bold policies rolled out to address the current economic crises caused by global developments.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, welcomed the new envoys to Ghana and entreated them to call on the government for any assistance in the performance of their duties.

He said officials at the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would always be at their disposal for any form of assistance.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government's readiness to work with the envoys to improve the relations between Ghana and their respective countries.