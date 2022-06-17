Ghana: Marwako Demands Independent Investigation Into Food Poisoning Compliant

17 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Ankrah

The Marwako restaurant has called for an independent investigation into the food poisoning complaints, although the company has paid a fine of GH₵750,000,Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Marwako, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has stated.

The fine was in relation with the Food poisoning by some patrons leading to the closure of some branches of Marwako Restaurant in Accra by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Mr Lamptey said as much as they agreed with FDA, looking at it from the perspective of crisis management and communication, the things they put out there could easily damage their brand.

"Whatever is contained in FDAs statement, we can't contest them but I have indicated that Marwako has every right to call for an independent investigation with regards to the investigation," he said.

"However the affected restaurants were refurbished as part of a roadmap towards re-opening," he added.

Mr Lamptey said his outfit was implementing some FDA guidelines to streamline its operations and train its staff.

"Reopening is unpredictable because the FDA has asked us to train some staff and afterwards there will be another assessment," he added.

The PRO said although his outfit had accepted the sanctions, it disagreed with suggestions that the management of the restaurant destroyed some food items during the investigation.

Meanwhile in a statement by the FDA on Monday 13 June 2022, it said the process to establish the root cause of the recent food contamination at Marwako Restaurant, East Legon branch was hampered.

"The process was unfortunately hampered by unapproved and unilateral decision of the management of Marwako to destroy some of the food items whilst the investigation was in progress," the statement said.

