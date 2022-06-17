Ghana: GAF Begins 'Operation Boafo'

The Ghana Armed Forces has begun a rescue programme to save persons affected by the recent floods in Accra.

The programme dubbed "Operation Boafo" is also aimed at assisting the efforts of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) during Wednesday's downpour in some parts of the Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The areas included Adabraka, Osu, Accra Central, KaneshieOdorkor, Circle, Nungua, AdjeiKojo, Teshie and Kasoa.

Personnel from the Ghana Army rescued particularly the aged, women and children who had been caught up by the floods

'Operation Boafo' which is done every rainy season involves deployment of officers from the army to flood prone areas to help manage the flood situation

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) at the Ghana Army Headquarters, Major Sena Affeanyi, said the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Army set out to various flood-prone communities in the city to rescue people who might have been in danger as a result of the floods.

She said the operation would continue until everyone trapped by the rains was rescued and brought to safety.

She said the Ghana Armed Forces was committed to safeguarding lives and property and urged the general public to cooperate with the deployed military men.

"Our men will be deployed until the end of the rainy season and they are readily available to rescue affected persons and offer our support," Major Affeanyi said.