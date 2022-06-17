Angola and Portugal Sign Framework Programme On Defence

Lisbon — A framework defence programme for the period from 2022 to 2026 was signed Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal, between the Ministry for Defence and Homeland Veterans of Angola, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", and by the Defence minister of Portugal, Helena Carreiras.

The programme contains vectors for the capitalization of cooperation,and it includes the Memorandum of Understanding for academic collaboration between the National Defence Institutes of Angola and Portugal and a protocol between both ministers regarding the holding of training programmes in the scope of the national defence policy.

Speaking to ANGOP at the end of the signing ceremony, the minister João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", said that the two officials touched on the issue of the criteria for the implementation of technical bilateral agreement between both ministers in the field of providing hospital support to military personnel and their national family members on duty, or in transit, in their respective territories, signed in 2013.

According to the Angolan official, another objective of the framework programme is related to the joint participation in peace missions under the control of the United Nations and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

The minister praised the initiatives regarding the creation of conditions for the implementation of the Civil-Military Co-operation (CIMIC) cell for peace Missions support, whose objective is the joint participation in the Peace support and humanitarian aid operations.

Angola was a Portugal colony until 11 November 1975, when the first Angolan President, António Agostinho Neto, proclaimed its independence.

However, on 22nd February 1976, the Portuguese Government formally recognized Angola as a republic and independent and on 9th March of the same year diplomatic relations were established.

Currently both countries cooperate in the cultural, economic, education, teaching, scientific research, staff training, industry, oil, energy, scientific and technological fields, among others.