Angola: Sonangol Reassures Normal Gas Production and Supply in Angola

5 June 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Gas and Renewable Energy Business Unit (UNGER) of the state-owned oil company Sonangol, said Wednesday it has available enough butane to supply the domestic market.

In a press release, UNGER reacts to a fake news circulating on social networks, which "advises" families to have full reserve butane-gas as some constraints in the supply of the product are supposedly foreseen in the last week of July and early August, due to alleged maintenance at the Luanda Refinery.

According to UNGER, its production and distribution system are in full operation all over the country without any indicator or prospect of change in the near future.

The company reiterates its appeal to citizens to purchase butane in the usual manner, at official retailers and not to mind those rumours circulating in social networks, most likely with the aim to generate price hike of the product in the market.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X