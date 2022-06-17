Angola: Sonangol Reassures Normal Gas Production and Supply in Angola

Luanda — The Gas and Renewable Energy Business Unit (UNGER) of the state-owned oil company Sonangol, said Wednesday it has available enough butane to supply the domestic market.

In a press release, UNGER reacts to a fake news circulating on social networks, which "advises" families to have full reserve butane-gas as some constraints in the supply of the product are supposedly foreseen in the last week of July and early August, due to alleged maintenance at the Luanda Refinery.

According to UNGER, its production and distribution system are in full operation all over the country without any indicator or prospect of change in the near future.

The company reiterates its appeal to citizens to purchase butane in the usual manner, at official retailers and not to mind those rumours circulating in social networks, most likely with the aim to generate price hike of the product in the market.