Angola: Minister Assesses Industrial and Trade Infrastructures in Cabinda

Cabinda — The Minister of Industry and Trade, Victor Fernandes, Tuesday in northern Cabinda province assessed the state of the sector's infrastructures in operation, as well as those that are at a standstill.

The Cabinet minister, who will spend two days working in the northern province of Angola, visited some industries such as the Tina Tour Industrial Complex, which produces nappies, napkins and mineral water, Abílio de Amorin and MNBA, focused on cutting and transforming wood and furniture, Água Tchiwoa and Moageira de Sassa-Zau whose equipment has been at a standstill for many years.

Victor Fernandes met with the governor of Cabinda, Marcos Nhunga, at the Government Palace, where he received information from the provincial secretaries of Industry, Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Commerce, Hotels and Tourism, about the real situation of the infrastructures in the province.

As part of the visit, the government minister plans to deliver, on Wednesday, 10 vans from a batch of twenty (20), for the operators of goods transport in the province, as well as 30 three-wheeled motorbikes.