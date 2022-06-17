Angola Gets Kz 534.9 Billion in Asset Sales

Luanda — Angolan government received AKz 534.9 billion as result of the sales of its 86 assets and companies, Angop learnt Wednesday in Luanda.

The figure was announced by the CEO of the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Equity (IGAPE), Patrício Bicudo Vilar, who said that the gain is part of the Privatisation Programme (PROPRIV).

"The total value of the sales of 86 assets and companies is estimated at 919.84 billion kwanzas, but the State has only received Kz 534.9 billion from the buyers", explained the IGAPE manager.

Vilar released the data to the press after the 3rd 2022-Ordinary Meeting of the National Inter-ministerial Commission in charge of the implementation of the Privatisation Programme (CNI-PROPRIV).

During the event, chaired by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, the manager described the sales as positive, in view of the fact that it represents 67% of the assets to be privatized.

Patrício Vilar said that the fact of the four-year programme to start at the end of 2019 and we are now in 2022. Taking into account of the chronological fact, doubtless the country has a good rate and, in terms of value, it is a significant amount".

On the other hand, he announced plans to complete, by the end of the year, around 44 processes, in which the conclusion of Banco Caixa Geral de Angola (BCGA), the Angolan Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA) and the Cable TV.

He also referred to the fourth phase of privatization of assets.

They feature the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Secil Lobito - Lobito's Cement factory, and Industrial Units of the CIF group's Universe, the Mota Engil construction firm, the de Sanza Pombo Farm and the Corn Flour Factory, in Cubal.

Among the privatized companies include BAI and BCI banks, as well as plastic and packaging producers, galvanizing services, plant and animal production, textiles, plastic bags, agro-processing, wire fencing and others.

The 3rd 2022-Ordinary Meeting of the National Inter-ministerial Commission for the Implementation of the Privatization Programme (CNI-PROPRIV) was attended by representatives of ministerial departments and entities involved in the implementation of PROPRIV.

The event discussed the level of execution of the above programme.