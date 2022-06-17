Angola: 2022 Elections - Angolan Ambassador Discusses Electoral Process in Havana

4 June 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola ambassador to Cuba, Maria Cândida Teixeira, on Tuesday, in Havana, provided clarifications on the electoral process underway in the southern African nation.

During a working meeting with counterparts of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) accredited to Cuba, the Angolan diplomat reaffirmed the government's commitment to preparing well the general elections of August 24.

Cândida Teixeira also pointed out that the fifth general elections will be historic, since they will be the first to count on Angolan voters living abroad.

Angolan ambassador also received his counterpart of Nicaragua, country in which she also represents the Angolan state.

During the meeting, Alejandro Martinez recognized Angola's potentialities and expressed his country's interest in reinforcing the cooperation ties in the most diverse domains.

