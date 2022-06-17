Somalia: World Bank Pledges U.S.$100 Million for Somalia

17 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Shiekh Mohamud met with World Bank Country Manager Ms. Kristina Svensson at Villa Somalia on Thursday.

The new president and the World bank's official have discussed strengthening cooperation and support between the global lender and the Federal government of Somalia.

Svensson indicated that the World Bank will give Somalia $100 million during the next 12 months to address the government's priorities.

She has praised the President for his commitment to reform the finance sector of the country after three decades of conflict, piracy, and Al-Shabaab insurgency.

Mohamud outlined the Government's commitment to improving social services and youth employment and called on the World Bank to work with the Government to modernize the Federal Government's work process and services.

