Somalia: Dozens Killed As Al-Shabaab Attacks Small Town in Central Somalia

17 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A fight that was described as one of the deadliest battles that lasted for more than two hours took place on Friday morning in the Bahdo area of Galgadud region.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least 30 people have been killed and more than 15 others wounded in the fighting, mostly from the warring parties to the casualties.

The situation in Bahdo is now calm and telecommunications services have returned to the airwaves, which were cut off during the fighting.

Many families have fled the area for fear of renewed fighting as Al-Shabaab fighters are not far from Bahdo area where the attack took place this morning.

Al-Shabaab has carried out similar attacks in the past in Ba'do, trying to take control of the area, 90 km from Adado in the Galgadud region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X