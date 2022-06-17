Somalia: Dozens Killed As Al-Shabaab Attacks Small Town in Central Somalia

A fight that was described as one of the deadliest battles that lasted for more than two hours took place on Friday morning in the Bahdo area of Galgadud region.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least 30 people have been killed and more than 15 others wounded in the fighting, mostly from the warring parties to the casualties.

The situation in Bahdo is now calm and telecommunications services have returned to the airwaves, which were cut off during the fighting.

Many families have fled the area for fear of renewed fighting as Al-Shabaab fighters are not far from Bahdo area where the attack took place this morning.

Al-Shabaab has carried out similar attacks in the past in Ba'do, trying to take control of the area, 90 km from Adado in the Galgadud region.