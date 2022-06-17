Zimbabwe: Trio Up for Raping 9-Year-Old

A Harare man appeared before the magistrates court, charged with raping a 9-year-old, with two other accomplices who are still at large.

Edmore Matanganye (31) appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda and was advised to approach the High Court for his bail application.

He will be back in court on July 5 2022.

Allegations are that sometime in June this year, the minor passed a certain compound, where she was approached by a lady who indicated to her that she was selling sweets and also wanted to give her a parcel to pass to her mother.

The lady then blocked the minor from behind and Matanganye emerged from the house, allegedly sealed the victim's mouth with tape while the lady tied her legs and the two carried her into a cabin.

While inside, Matanganye allegedly raped the minor while the woman stood guard at the door.

When he was done, another male adult allegedly came inside and also raped the minor.

They later untied her and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

On June 13, the minor told her mother that she was not feeling well, then she revealed the matter to her.

The mother immediately took her to a police station and filed a report, which led to Matanganye's arrest following investigations.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.