Namibia: We Did Not Do Ramaphosa's Dirty Work - Ndeitunga

POLCE Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga says police did not abduct or torture Imanuwela David who is one of the five Namibians suspected of stealing millions from South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

David, Urbanus Shaumbwako, Erkki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni and Petrus Afrikaner allegedly broke into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm and stole US$4 million on 9 February 2020.

They allegedly spent the loot on luxury cars and properties in Namibia and South Africa.

"As the custodian of the law and order, we vehemently refute allegations... [that] the Namibian police did dirty work for president Ramaphosa," Ndeitunga said in a press release on Thursday.

The police chief refuted allegations of torture and abduction of the suspect [Imanuwela David] and that currently there is a joint investigation underway between the Namibian police force and South African police service.

According to Ndeitunga, David was arrested for contravening Namibian immigration laws when he allegedly crossed the Orange River illegally into Namibia from South Africa.

David was then picked up at Noordoewer by former acting chief executive officer of Fishcor Paulus Ngalangi and police officer Hendrick Hidipo Nghede.

David, Ngalangi and Nghede were later arrested and David tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

He was then transferred to Noordoewer where he appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

David paid a fine of N$20 000 and was released the same day.

An Immigration officer gave him 48 hours to leave the country, and he left through the Noordoewer border post on 14 November 2020.