Zimbabwe: Revellers Await Weekend Festivities

With the cold spell hitting the country unreliable and unpredictable, we are only reminded that it is still winter and for those going out, make sure you carry or wear warm clothes.

Revellers are once more reminded that the Covid-19 virus is still among us and they should observe the guidelines and restrictions in order to stay safe.

The weekend has just started and there are a lot of events taking place across the country.

According to a survey done by The Herald Arts and Entertainment desk, here are some shows taking place this weekend.

Chibuku Neshamwari Festival goes to Gwanda

The first event was held in Harare province where Mufakose-based nyau dance group "Dedza" was crowned winners at the provincial Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival at Makuluwani Bar last month.

A few other provinces hosted their competitions and this weekend, organisers of the festival have announced that they will be in Gwanda. Dedza, which is made up of 15 members, scooped US$2 500 and a place to represent Harare at the finals scheduled for Gweru on August 4.

Delta Corporation general manager corporate affairs, Patricia Murambinda, said: "Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival will hold dance competitions, where participants from across the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe will come through and compete.

"The top three winning groups will receive prize money. This will then culminate in a national final where winners from the 10 provinces will battle it out to be crowned overall winners."

Murambinda said the festival had become important in promoting and ensuring that traditional dances, which are one of the local crucial intangible cultural heritages, were celebrated.

"Dance and music have played an important part in the way people interact, celebrate and narrate our past," she said. "To this end, Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival has kept alive the many traditional dances that define the country and its people."

Fundraising dinner for Moot Champions

All is set tonight for the fundraising cocktail party for the Zimbabwe Moot team to be held at Dominican Convent High School.

Related Stories:

Joeboy: All froth and no beer!19 Apr, 2022

Revellers spoilt for choice this weekend08 Apr, 2022

Makhadzi leads stellar line-up at gig24 Mar, 2022

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event, which aims to raise funds for Zimbabwe's national high school moot court team, who were crowned champions at the 2022 International Moot Court Competition held at the end of last month.

They want to go to the world finals in Romania.

The event will be facilitated by Tafadzwa Mukoyi and entertainment will be provided by the Dominican Convent mbira, marimba and Cassa choirs.

The moot team was made up of 11 members from different high schools across Zimbabwe and it faced off against 15 other teams from across the globe in the competition that was held online this year.

We wish them the best of luck.

Nutty O, Winky D, Jah Prayzah on one stage

It's done and the wait is over!

Tomorrow all roads lead to the Harare International Conference Centre for the much publicised show dubbed the "Redefined Show" hosted by Gateway Streams Music.

The event will see Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Nutty O sharing the stage with disc jockey Iroq on the turntable.

Commenting on the show, Dj Iroq promised fireworks and he said it was all about Zimbabwe. "On my playlist I will only be promoting the local music of yesteryear, sungura type and urban grooves among others," he said.

The show will be hosted by radio personality Kudzayi Violet Gwara (KVG).